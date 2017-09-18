National Cheeseburger Day: Free Burgers At McDonald’s & More Epic Deals

Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and that means tons of your fave restaurants are offering up sweet deals. Check out where you can get free and discounted burgers here!

Want to score a free cheeseburger at McDonald’s on National Cheeseburger Day? The popular chain restaurant is giving away 100,000 free burgers on Sept. 18, and all you have to do is order through the McDonald’s My Macca app! There’s a bit of a catch, though: The deal only lasts from 10:30 a.m. until 11:50 p.m., and once those first 100,000 burgers are ordered, you’re out of luck. At Wendy’s you can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, french fries, chicken nuggets AND a drink for just $5, and you don’t even need a coupon. Over at White Castle, use the code save20 when you order online or on the app to get 20 percent off.

Burger King doesn’t actually have any specific deals for Sept. 18, but the chain currently has a special where you can get two Whoppers for just $6. BurgerFi is offering double burgers for just $5, and all you have to do is mention the offer when you order at the register. At Johnny Rocket’s, just sign up for the restaurant’s eClub and you’ll get a free cheeseburger. Another perk? You’ll get another free one on your birthday! Farmer Boys is offering #1 Big Cheese Cheeseburgers all day on Sept. 18, although you have to claim the coupon on their official Facebook page first.

Ruby Tuesday is offering their “So Connected” members free cheeseburgers on Sept. 18 and 19 with the purchase of a soft drink and entree. Meanwhile, at several Applebee’s restaurants in New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, an order of burgers and fries will only cost you $6.99, and you can get a half-pound All American Burger and fries for $7 at Cheeseburger in Paradise, too. What are you waiting for?!

For NYC: Esther & Carol is offering an E&C Burger Special with thick-cut smoked bacon, caramelized red onions and gorgonzola dolce, served on a potato bun with crunchy sweet potato fries. This savory burger is guaranteed to leave you wanting more! Usually this tasty treat is $21, but on September 18th this special will be served for $19 in honor of the holiday.

HollywoodLifers, will you be checking out one of these deals on National Cheeseburger Day?