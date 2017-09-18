Mimi Faust Reveals If She’s Returning To ‘L&HH’ & Gushes Over Her New Love

Mimi Faust has become a fan-favorite on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ so has she signed on the dotted line for season 7? Mimi spilled all the tea while chatting with us EXCLUSIVELY about her new business ventures and blossoming relationship!

Mimi Faust, 47, has been staying on her grind, all while being an entrepreneur and single mother. The reality star is building her empire by taking a leap into the world of Interior Design, something she’s been passionate about for years — so does this mean she’ll be opting out of appearing on the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta? Not so fast. “I am signed up for season seven,” she told HollywoodLife.com during our EXCLUSIVE interview. As far as what fans can expect to see about her life next year, Mimi explained, “That’s always a toss-up. The show picks and chooses what they want to show. I’m just going to live my regular life and if they want to get on board and capture that. They are welcome to do that. Somewhere around April [2018] is when it airs.”

The television personality has found her perfect match in WNBA star Tamera Young, 30, and she confessed they’re still going strong! “I met Tamera about four years ago…and I kept seeing her out,” Mimi told us about their sweet love story. “I saw her twice at the airport, one in Chicago, one time in Atlanta. I saw her at a restaurant. Like the sixth time I ran into her, we started talking and exchanged numbers. At that time, I was in a relationship, but we just kept in touch. We developed a friendship just from conversation and one thing led to another. Mimi added, “She’s very grounded, she’s very loyal, she’s all of the things that I wanted. She covers all those things. She’s got a great relationship with her parents, she wants the same things that I want. There’s so many things that we have in common. It just worked.”

Mimi’s future is just as bright, since her sky-rocketing career continues to reach new heights. She’ll be appearing on Couples Court, the last episode of BET show Tales, on a Scientology special for A&E which airs Oct. 17, and her book will be out next year! “The book will be about my life, from childhood to present day. It’s going to be extremely, extremely, extremely interesting,” she dished about her highly anticipated release. Mimi will also be appearing in an Indie horror film called No Reason, where she’ll be putting her acting chops to the test by having to die a gruesome death. The reality star even plans to go to school for Interior Design, so she’s going to be the definition of a boss babe!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Mimi again on L&HH? Tell us, below!