Lady Gaga’s ‘Severe Pain’ Forces Her To Cancel Entire Leg Of Tour: I Can’t Live A ‘Normal Life’

How sad. As Lady Gaga continues to suffer from her fibromyalgia, the ‘Joanne’ singer had no choice but to postpone her remaining tour dates for 2018.

Lady Gaga, 31, is in so much pain she can no longer perform. Although she was supposed to kick off the european leg of her tour on September 21 in Barcelona, Spain, she has just announced that she is pushing the dates back until 2018. The news came through Live Nation, who released a statement that read: “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today.” While this news must be heartbreaking for both Gaga and her fans, her health is much more important than any concert.

“Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans. She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body,” the statement continues. “She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes.” The european leg of Lady Gaga’s tour is about six weeks long, and it will resume starting in March 2018 so long as she is back on her feet. As for Gaga, she released her own personal statement by addressing the situation on Instagram. “I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring,” she captioned an image of herself, in which she’s holding rosary beads. “If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m a fighter.”

