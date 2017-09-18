Kim Kardashian Reveals When She’ll Stop Doing Nude Photos — New Interview

We’ve basically seen every inch of Kim Kardashian, thanks to her many naked photo shoots. Some have been professional and some have been selfies in her bathroom, but all of them have been super sexy. See when she plans to post her last nude below!

Kim Kardashian, 36, opens up to Allure magazine‘s October issue about revealing everything, and says, eventually, she will stop. Kim was nearly naked in Playboy magazine and went completely naked for Paper magazine, GQ and W. Allure asked about an age limit on a nude photo shoot. “Yes…I’m like, I’m going to tone it down. But then I’m like, Wait, I can’t be doing it in 10 years, so — I might as well. I don’t know what the age cutoff is.” Kim says she is the most fit she has ever been thanks to finding tips and trainers on Instagram, so why waste all that hard work? In fact, she just posted a photo of her naked in a tree on September 5!

Kim also spoke about makeup to the beauty magazine, and the launch of her line KKW Beauty. “I’ve been sitting in a makeup chair every day for practically 10 years, and I fell in love with makeup and how it can transform you and make you feel good about yourself.” She specifically loves the way contouring, “transforms my nose and my face when I have it done is so fascinating to me that I wanted to figure out ‘How can I do this in an easy way?’ These contour sticks are like adult crayons. You don’t have to be so precise.”

Kim knows that this life might not last forever, but her passion for beauty isn’t fading anytime soon. When she “grows up,” she says she wants to be: “A makeup artist. Maybe I’ll be North’s makeup artist! I’m really happy doing exactly what I’m doing, honestly. I’ve never been happier in my work life than right now.”

