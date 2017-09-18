Kevin Hart Was Allegedly Being Extorted For Over $10 Million Through Threatening Emails

The drama continues with Kevin Hart. A shocking new report claims that the actor was being extorted for $10 million through some very nasty emails.

Kevin Hart, 38, appears to be in serious trouble regarding the alleged video showing him with another woman. Law enforcement sources have revealed to The Blast that Kevin began receiving emails regarding the alleged tape in August. According to the sources, the criminals behind the extortion went to “great lengths to mask their identity and location.” Unfortunately, law enforcement sources claim that those working on the investigation believe they are dealing with a very sophisticated group of criminals that targeted Kevin.

The report goes on to claim that Kevin’s legal team immediately notified the Los Angeles Police Department when the threatening emails started. Whoever was sending the alleged emails was doing so via encrypted IP addresses, making it extremely difficult for officials to pinpoint their exact location. According to the report, the alleged emails made it very clear they were in possession of a sexually explicit tape featuring Kevin, and they demanded $10 million or more in order to make it disappear forever.

Despite this extremely upsetting news, Kevin’s wife, Eniko Parrish, is still wearing her wedding ring. She was pictured out and about after Kevin released an emotional apology via an Instagram video, sending “apologies” to his wife, kids and family. As of the time this article was posted, Kevin’s video had approximately 3.5 million views. You can watch it below:

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the shocking reports claiming Kevin was being extorted? Comment below, let us know in the comments below.