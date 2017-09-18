Are Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Planning On A Baby After Romance Goes Public? Plans Revealed

After dating on the DL for 4 years, Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx finally revealed their romance to the world. But are they taking their love to the next level? We found out exclusively if they’re ready to start a family!

Soon after Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, confirmed their years-long relationship with adorable PDA pics over Labor Day weekend, rumors began to swirl that the reason they went public after four years together is that Katie’s pregnant with Jamie’s child. However, we learned that’s not actually the truth! Turns out, the two are feeling extremely blessed, and are completely satisfied with the children they already have. After all, Katie’s the proud mom to daughter Suri Cruise, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 55. And Jamie has two daughters himself: Corinne Bishop, 23, and Annalise Bishop, 8. Click here to see sweet mother-daughter pics of Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise.

“Jamie doesn’t even know if he wants to get married to Katie, let alone have a child with her,” a source close to Jamie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She currently isn’t pregnant, but don’t take that as a bad thing, because they both love the children that they have.” So it seems both Katie and Jamie are currently enjoying living in the moment, and they’re refusing to get caught up in future plans. Most importantly, that strategy totally appears to be working for them! But will the two EVER settle down and tie the knot?

“As for marriage, they are in the mindset of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and would be happy being together without the label,” our insider explained. “It’s worked out so far and so well, that they feel if they changed things up, it might change what works for them in the first place.” Hey, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it, right? What really counts is that the couple is getting along better than ever and all of their individual kids are reportedly supportive of the relationship.

“Katie is attracted to Jamie partly because he is so caring to her daughter Suri,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Jamie treats Suri like one of his own daughters and is always singing silly songs to her and making her laugh and smile.” Luckily, Suri is just as big a fan of Jamie! “Suri thinks Jamie is really funny and she loves when he is around.” Aw!

