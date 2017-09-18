‘Dancing With The Stars’ Winners — Photos Of All 24 Mirrorball Champs

Season 25 is finally here, so do you remember all of the past winners? We’ve put together a gallery of all of the celebs who’ve ever won the mirrorball! Refresh your memory before the Sept. 19 premiere.

In 2005, the world was introduced to Dancing with the Stars; the first season only featured six celebs, and soap star Kelly Monaco took home to mirrorball with pro Alec Mazo. Then there was season two, which actually featured the brother of one of the contestants on this season! Drew Lachey took home the W season two, with pro partner, Cheryl Burke. Cheryl actually went on to also win season three with Emmitt Smith. See all the winners from seasons one to 24 here!

Over the next few seasons, ABC brought in quite the range of celebs — from Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian to Ricky Martin and Jack Osbourne. But only 24 celebs took home the W. The most recent winner was Rashad Jennings, who gave pro Emma Slater her first-ever mirror ball.

As for what it takes to win, many feel there’s an advantage if you have a background in dancing — but that’s really not the case. Pro Lindsay Arnold recently spoke with HollywoodLife.com, explaining that in season 24, she danced with MLB-pro, David Ross, and the couple came in second — up against a bunch of celebrities with past experience dancing. “Even by the end, he was not still not even close to being the strongest dancer in the competition,” Lindsay told us. “Dance experience does not matter. It’s genuinely about having a great time, enjoying yourself and getting better week after week.”

