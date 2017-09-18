‘Dancing With The Stars’ Premiere — Meet The New Cast: LIVE BLOG

It’s Season 25 time! ‘Dancing With The Stars’ returned with a bang on Sept. 18 — follow along to meet the cast and see the early frontrunners!

Cheryl Burke & Terrell Owens started off the night with the Cha Cha to “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations. “You really got the party started. It was full of fun, full of energy…but you gotta watch your feet,” head judge Len Goodman said. They got a 15 out of 30.

Next, Debbie Gibson & new pro Alan Bersten did the Foxtrot to “Lost in Your Eyes” by Debbie Gibson! “Lovey, dovey, dreamy. You were in tune with each other…wonderful chemistry….watch your arms…arch your back to keep that lovely frame,” Bruno Tonioli rambled on! They got a 17 out of 30.

Then, PLL star Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko did a Cha Cha to “Like That” by Fleur East. Her parents were professional ballroom dancers!

Here are the rest of the dances to come…

Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe – Salsa – “Money Maker” by Ludacris featuring Pharrell

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess – Salsa – “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Foxtrot – “Our House” by Madness

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Foxtrot – “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Tango – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Cha Cha – “Don’t Worry” by Madcon

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – Cha Cha – “Come Get It Bae” by Pharrell Williams

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Tango – “So What!” by P!nk

Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Born Ready” by Disco Fries featuring Hope Murphy

