Chris Pratt Awkwardly Gushes Over Anna Faris At The Emmys After Split: She Rules

This is sweet — but also a little uncomfortable. Chris Pratt was asked about his estranged wife, Anna Faris, and even though he had nothing but nice things to say, you can tell that the conversation wasn’t an easy one.

Chris Pratt, 38, didn’t attend the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, September 17, where Anna Faris, 40, was a presenter. Instead Chris opted to have a night out on the town in Los Angeles, California, where he was spotted by a TMZ cameraman. Their chat seems to be going well until Chris is asked about Anna, his estranged wife, and suddenly Chris gets distracted. “Anna was on stage tonight — you weren’t able to watch any of it?” the cameraman asks Chris. Before he can answer a group of women spot Chris and start yelling “I love you,” which distracts the Jurassic World actor from the awkward question. “Oh thanks, that’s nice!” he says in response. You can watch TMZ‘s exclusive video by clicking HERE.

But, a moment later Chris is forced to address the mention of Anna, and he does so like a pure gentleman. “I know she did great,” Chris tells the camera. “Anna did an amazing job, man. She rules. She was great. Her and Allison [Janney], they both look great. Go watch ‘Mom’ on CBS!” Not only did Chris have a dozen nice things to say about Anna, but he also complimented her Mom co-star, Allison. Thankfully for Chris he arrives to his destination as he finishes talking about Anna and Allison, which means he has a quick escape to avoid any more uncomfortable questions. Chris wasn’t lying though — Anna looked absolutely stunning at the Emmys. Check out her gorgeous look here!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Chris talking about Anna while she was at the Emmys? Comment below, let us know!