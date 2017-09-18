BTS’ Album ‘Love Yourself: Her’ Has Arrived — Hear New Chainsmokers Collab & More

BTS just dropped their new mini-album ‘Love Yourself: Her,’ and it’s chock-full of bangers. Listen to it here and make sure you’re sitting down first!

September 18 is finally here, and BTS‘ new EP is everything we dreamed up. From that sick collaboration with The Chainsmokers to the track that honors their Billboard Music Awards win, we’re obsessed! The album only features nine tracks, but from the very first listen, it’s had us dancing along, and we know you guys are going to love it, too! Stream the full album below and make sure to let us know what you think!

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook are some of the most important names in the game right now, and it’s their mix of EDM, rap and classic ballad style that won hearts from day one. With this new album, it’s clear that they’re going to be around for a very, very long time. Plus, landing a collaboration with superstars like The Chainsmokers will certainly help push them into international stardom, and we can’t wait to see what comes next!

With Love Yourself: Her, the band adds to their extensive discography. Their first studio album Dark & Wild really put them on the map in 2014, and by the time their 2016 album Wings was re-released in Feb. 2017, they had skyrocketed to full K-pop stardom. Wake Up (2014) and Youth (2016) are also bestselling, and Love Yourself: Her reportedly did over 1 million in pre-sales.

Now that it’s here, hopefully a tour in support of the new EP will be announced soon — we’ll keep you posted! The boys are due for another American arena tour, and you know we’ll be there.

Listen to Love Yourself: Her below:

