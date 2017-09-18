Don’t call it a comeback! BTS dropped the music video for ‘DNA’ off their long-awaited new album, ‘Love Yourself: Her’, and it’s totally on fire. We could watch these babes’ dance moves all day! Now’s your chance to watch the video yourself!

Ugh, we’re obsessed with this already! The video features pretty much everything a BTS diehard fan wants. Jungkook shows off his incredible whistling skills while giving major eyes to the camera. Of course all of the boys get in formation to bust out some epic dance moves. Dressed in adorable, retro-inspired outfits, they get down to the infectious song with that catchy whistling in the background. Could they be any more perfect? In the more than four minute video, the guys are featured solo and as a group in a variety of different scenes, rocking colorful outfits and busting out their best moves for the cameras. Watch the full thing above!

The band released a statement explaining the origin and meaning behind “DNA,” which may explain some of the music video: “’DNA’ is about the expression of a younger generation’s sweet and passionate heart of love. The song has a fresh sound which is still BTS-like but encompasses an addictive whistle, acoustic guitars and some electro-pop sounds.” So cool! We know that the BTS army is going to be all over this video; the teaser was less than a minute long and racked up over nine million views in less than 24 hours!

We’re so into their entire new album. Love Yourself: Her is a total banger. Featuring collaborations with The Chainsmokers and more amazing artists. Their song, “Best Of Me” is insanely good.

HollywoodLifers, do you love the music video for “DNA” as much as we do? Let us know!