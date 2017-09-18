Ben Affleck Surprisingly Shows Up At The Emmys As Lindsay Shookus’ Date — See Pic

Well, look who it is! Ben Affleck blindsided fans when he turned up at the 2017 Emmys alongside his new GF Lindsay Shookus! Check out the cute couple right here!

Although they are probably one of the most-talked-about couples in Hollywood they didn’t walk the red carpet at the 2017 Primetime Emmys on Sept. 17! Instead, Ben Affleck, 45, and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37, entered LA’s Microsoft Theater through a side VIP entrance! Sneaky sneaky. However, as soon as they were inside, they were the talk of the town! And it’s no mystery why! Not only are they a handsome couple, they are also prone to keeping their romance tightly under wraps! Check out Ben and Lindsay, as well as the rest of the Emmys’ hottest couples right here!

The Oscar-winner was on hand to show support for Lindsay who is a producer for Saturday Night Live. According to E! News, she was seen holding his arm in the VIP area after SNL won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. They were also spied smiled and looking at each other before greeting Dave Chappelle, 44, at the awards show. And when they did make their way out of the VIP area, they reportedly did it arm-in-arm. Aw!! Too cute!

We first caught wind of their hush-hush romance back in July when Ben and Lindsay were spotted out in London together. Ever since, the most we’ve seen of these two has been brief glimpses around New York and LA, possibly out of respect for Ben’s soon-to-be-ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 45. It’s hard to call their appearance at the awards show a coming out party for their relationship since they avoided the red carpet, but it was certainly a step in the right direction!

Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team pic.twitter.com/EFsnWI9UEP — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 18, 2017

