Anna looked like a gorgeous mermaid in a long, sequin gown at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Get the details on her hot look below!

Anna Chlumsky, 36, showed off her stunning figure in a deeply cut Sachin & Babi dress at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Held live on Sept. 17, she looked absolutely amazing on the red carpet, shimmering with every step she took. The custom gown was described by the brand as a: “silver gown with fish scale sequins and 40 man-hours of hand-embroidered degradé microbeading on the bodice.” WOW. To complete her outfit, she held a Tyler Ellis clutch and wore Paul Andrew shoes. For even more bling, she wore Forevermark Diamonds.

She opted for the Forevermark Black Label Square Solitaire Stud Earrings set in 18k White Gold, a Forevermark Cluster Shield Ring set in 18k White Gold, Forevermark Cornerstones Eternity Ring set in18k White Gold, and the Forevermark Eternity Ring set in 18k White Gold. Her makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani told us: “Anna is in a stunning silver dress tonight, so we all agreed to keep her hair and makeup simple, fresh and modern.” She used all Dior skincare and makeup. Her absolutely perfect neutral lip was the NEW Dior Rouge Double Rouge #239 Vibrant Nude lipstick. Anna was nominated for the fifth year in a row for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, but unfortunately lost to (a deserving) SNL‘s Kate McKinnon. However, her show Veep won Outstanding Comedy Series!

We absolutely loved this entire look on Anna!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Anna Chlumsky’s Emmys dress?