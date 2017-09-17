Zach Galifianakis Looks Unrecognizable At The Emmys After Dramatic 50lb. Weight Loss

We are shook over Zach Galifianakis! The actor showed up to the 2017 Emmys looking incredible and very hot. Zach has lost an estimated 50 pounds or more over the years. This is the best he’s ever looked!

Holy transformation! There’s no doubt about it, Zach Galifianakis, 47, looked like a total DILF at the 2017 Emmys. When the Baskets star walked the Emmys red carpet before the 2017 show, we almost didn’t recognize him! Zach showed off his slimmed down look in a sharp tux that left us swooning. He’s a total hunk! His bow tie was a little off, but Zach still looked totally adorable.

Zach has made quite the transformation over the years. The comedy star, who rose to fame because of the wildly successful Hangover trilogy, shocked everyone with his extreme weight loss at the Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance in 2014. He’s believed to have lost 50 pounds or more since his Hangover days. He revealed to E! News in 2014 that cutting out alcohol helped him lose weight. Zach has certainly kept the pounds off over the years. Good for him!

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at this year’s Emmys for his role in Baskets. He’s won two Emmys in the past for his talk show Between Two Ferns. In addition to his TV work on Baskets and Bob’s Burgers, Zach’s got one exciting movie role coming up. He plays The Happy Medium in the upcoming film adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time alongside Oprah Winfrey, 63, Reese Witherspoon, 41, and Chris Pine, 37. The movie is set to be released March 9, 2018, so you’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of Zach in the near future!

