Wendy Williams Planning An Epic T.I. Take Down After His ‘Passive Aggressive’ Body Shaming Attempt

The war is on between T.I. and Wendy Williams! As he preps a brutal diss track, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Wendy’s working on a ‘takedown’ that will put Tip ‘in his place.’

Forget North Korea’s Kim Jon Un, 33, and Present Donald Trump, 71, going back and forth on Twitter. It seems the real World War 3 is about to take place between Wendy Williams, 53, and T.I., 36. After the “Whatever You Like” rapper went off on the talk show host in a blistering Instagram rant, all while seemingly mocking pictures of Wendy in a bikini, all bets were off. Granted, Wendy wasn’t too upset with Tip’s mockery. “T.I. posting Wendy’s bikini photos, along with all his bull about how he was going to take the high road, and ‘not do the obvious’ was passive aggressive 101,” a source close to The Wendy Williams Show star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com “But, his body shaming attempt just rolled right off Wendy’s back, T.I.’s so transparent it’s laughable.”

“Wendy is 53 years-old,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “and still has a body many women in their twenties would envy, and she knows that. Wendy’s all too aware of any imperfections or faults in her appearance, and over the years she’s fixed the ones that bother her, by plastic and cosmetic surgery—something she’s very open about— and she’s come to terms with the others. So, it’s kind of pointless throwing shade at how Wendy looks, because she has no insecurities in their department.”

Does this mean that Tip is off the hook? Not by a long shot. “Wendy’s not one to let things slide though, she’s planning an epic take down of T.I. that’s guaranteed to put him firmly in his place,” the insider added. Can we call that the “mother of all clap-backs,” then?

T.I. might have started a new arms race (or in this case, a new “shade race?”) when he dragged the “vindictive” Wendy online. It seems T.I. was fed up with Wendy taking “sh*t” about his “PERSONAL tough times” with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and he wrote a long rant while sharing a picture of her in a tiny black bikini. After that diss, Wendy clapped back at T.I’s subtle body shaming by saying her could buy herself a booty, just like how Tiny did. Oh, boy – it was on after that. T.I. is planning on dropping an anti-Wendy diss track, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Hmm. So, who’s going to release their takedown first? Wendy’s new season premieres on Sept. 18. How convenient.

