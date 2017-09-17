Green Bay Packers Vs. Atlanta Falcons Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Both the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons are looking to hand each other their first loss of the season. These two NFL teams clash on Sept. 17 for ‘Sunday Night Football’ at 8:30 PM ET, so find out how to watch the game online!

Week two of the young 2017-18 NFL season is here and one of the league’s most exciting match-ups will take place Sept. 17 when the Atlanta Falcons look to get their first ever regular season W in their brand spanking new Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta, GA. The game will air on NBC, but those without a television will be able to catch all the action on their phones, tablets and computers. Check out the live stream info below.

For football fans, this contest between two of the NFC's toughest teams makes for a perfect nightcap. Aaron Rodgers, 33 flourished in the Packers season opener against the Seattle Seahawks throwing for 311 yards and a touchdown in a hard-fought defensive battle. Matt Ryan, 32 also put in work for the Falcons leading his team to a 23-17 win over the Chicago Bears where he completed 21-30 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown. With both teams coming off of hard wins, it will be interesting to see how they show up in prime time. Not only does this game feature two of the league's best quarterbacks, but the wide receiver talent is nuts!

Coming off a hot 2016 season, the Pack’s Jordy Nelson, 32 kept his foot on the gas this year flying out of the gate with 7 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. Basically, in fantasy terms, dude was LIT! But, let’s not forget about Matt Ryan’s top pass-catcher Julio Jones, 28. Julio didn’t have a touchdown last week, so he’ll definitely be looking to get into the endzone Sunday.

