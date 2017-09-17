Manchester United Vs. Everton Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Manchester United sits on top of the English Premier League, while Everton is sinking towards the bottom. These two teams clash on Sept. 17 at 11:00 AM ET, so tune in to see who wins!

It’s early in the season to make any dramatic predictions, but if Manchester United keeps it up, then the Red Devils will be challenging for the championship. They have been utterly dominant in the first four games of the 2017-18 English Premier League season. It doesn’t look like that will stop when Everton meets them in the middle of Old Trafford. While emotions will be high when ex-United player Wayne Rooney, 31, returns for the first time since joining Everton, expect the energy to go through the roof when the game starts.

After 13 years with United, Wayne – a Liverpool native – decided to pull a Marshawn Lynch, 31, by playing for his home team. However, after more than a decade wearing the red kit, it may be odd for United fans to see Wayne in the Toffees’ trademark blue. “I hope Old Trafford will welcome him as he deserves,” Juan Mata, 29, said about Wayne’s return to United’s ground, according to the Independent. “It will be weird to see Wayne playing with a different shirt, to be honest, but this is the decision he made last summer and we wish him the best of luck.”

Wayne, and Everton, needs some luck. England’s record goalscorer was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with drink-driving, according to The Sun. Wayne was allegedly behind the wheel of a VW bug owned by Laura Simpson, a 29-year-old former officer worker who claims she shared a “kiss and a cuddle” with him. Wayne’s wife, Coleen Rooney, 31, has been seen driving around Manchester without her wedding ring, according to The Sun.

This scandal – and Wayne dealing with some massive personal issues – is the last thing Everton needs. The Toffees go into this match No. 16 on the table. While they won their season opener against Stoke City, they played Manchester City to a draw before losing to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. If Everton doesn’t turn its luck around ASAP, they may be destined for relegation.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers?