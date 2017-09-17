Dallas Cowboys Vs. Denver Broncos Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Here we go! The Dallas Cowboys travel a mile up to meet the Denver Broncos on Sept. 17. This hard-hitting game is a must-watch, so tune in at 4:25 PM ET to see every second.

Both the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos left Week 1 with a victory, with Trevor Siemian, 25, leading the ponies over the Los Angeles Chargers. Dak Prescott, 24, helped his team do what they couldn’t do last season, putting away the New York Giants in a resounding win. Which one of these teams will remain perfect when they meet on the field of Mile High Stadium? There’s only one way to find out. This may be the best game of the week so football fans better not miss it.

The Broncos will have to beware of Ezekiel Elliott, 22, as the Cowboys’ running back will be eligible to play. Zeke was hit with a six-game suspension after the NFL conducted a yearlong investigation into allegations that he had several physical confrontations with his then-girlfriend in the summer of 2016, according to ESPN. Zeke was granted a preliminary injunction from a federal judge in Texas, which blocked the NFL from imposing the suspension. The NFL filed an appeal with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and it seems like this legal battle will be fiercer than anything on the gridiron.

Ignoring the legal drama happening off the field, the Brocnos will have to focus on more than just stopping Zeke. “[Dak is] poised back there and he just doesn’t look like a second-year player,” Denver’s Von Miller said, per CBS Sports. “Last year, he didn’t look like a rookie. He has one of the best, if not the best, offensive lines blocking for him and one of the best, if not the best, running back behind him. If I was a quarterback, I’d be walking around like Dak Prescott too.”

So, who’s going to walk out of this game the winner? Trevor finished the game against the Chargers by going 17-for-28, racking up 219 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. However, Denver nearly lost the game, as it came down to the final play. LA’s Younghoe Koo, 23, nearly tied the game with a field goal, but Shelby Harris, 26, got a hand on it to secure Denver’s victory. On the other hand, Dallas went 19-3 over their bitter rivals, the Giants, keeping Eli Manning, 36, from scoring a single touchdown. Dallas has the advantage, but anything can happen in the NFL.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?