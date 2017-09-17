Sterling K. Brown Wins Lead Actor In A Drama For ‘This Is Us’ & Thanks Both TV Dads

One of the biggest categories of Emmys night is Lead Actor in a Drama, and this year it went to the one and only Sterling K. Brown.

Sterling K. Brown, 41, was not having it when the TV academy tried to play him off at the 69th annual Emmy Awards — and it’s no surprise that he earned a standing ovation when he took home the award!

The This is Us star was up against some tough nominees, and he immediately pointed them out in his speech, starting out by saying he was a fan of every single one of them. He beat out his co-star This is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia, Westworld‘s Anthony Hopkins, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys, Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber, and House of Cards‘ Kevin Spacey.

.@SterlingKBrown to his This Is Us cast: "You are the best white family a brother has ever had" https://t.co/fQHkjymk9C #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3ZOJo3Lcnw — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017

“Walter White held this joint? Dick Whitman held this joint? I may have lost some of you, but you know, Google it,” the actor, said, pointing out the incredible Breaking Bad and Mad Men leads had won the award in the past. “19 years ago, Det. Frank Pembleton held this joint, as impeccably played by Andre Braugher… it is my supreme honor, to follow in your footsteps.” Sterling is the first black winner in the category since Andrew won in 1998, and the fourth ever in the category.

He then thanked NBC, 20th Century Fox, and his cast, calling them “the best white TV family a brother has ever had!” He mentioned his on-screen wife, Susan Kelechi Watson, saying, “it is my pleasure to rep black love with you sister. Let’s keep doing it like Martin and Gina.” That was a reference to the ’90s sitcom Martin.

He then motioned to his on-screen biological father, Ron Cephas Jones, saying “you just have to show up and the work is already there. Thank you so much for embodying the presence which is never an absence. I love you.”

At the end of his speech, he got played off by the music — which caused the audience to actually boo. He kept speaking until they literally turned the lights off on him! HollywoodLifers, are you happy with the winner?