Stephen Colbert Brings Out Sean Spicer For Emmys Monologue & No One In The Audience Can Deal

Did that just happen? Stephen Colbert shocked the audience at the 2017 Emmy Awards by bringing out Sean Spicer with a rolling podium and Melissa McCarthy’s reaction was priceless!

Stephen Colbert’s opening video and monoluge at the 2017 Emmys on Sept. 17 was chalk full of hilarious moments but the hightlight may have been when he brought out former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer. Stephen cued him up perfectly poking fun at Donald Trump’s, 71, obsession with having HUGE ratings and number, wondering aloud how big the Emmy audience was. Without missing a beat Sean came out and said, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period! Both in person and around the world.” We love it!

Celebs like Kevin Spacey, Sarah Hyland, Anna Chlumsky and more were clearly delighted by the appearance laughing in disbelief in their seats. But out of all the stars at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, none were more pleased with the epic skit than the actress who played him to perfection on SNL, Melissa Mccarthy, 47. The funny lady’s jaw dropped as she clearly did not expect to see Sean poke fun at himself on TV’s big night! Check out the hottest, sexiest most jaw dropping red carpet pics from the Emmys right here!

But it’s no surprise the 2017 Emmy Awards were a smash hit! We knew good things were to come as soon as they announced Stephen as the host. The talk show host is the absolute best in the business at combining politics and humor. He kept us laughing all year-long with his insightful and hilarious interviews with the likes of Anthony Scaramucci, 53, after he was fired, Joe Scarborough, 54, and his fiancée and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, 50, after their tussle with Trump, and his classic video on Late Night that suggested former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, was a “secret stoner”! But what were most interested in is if Stephen will really run for president in 2020! Please say yes Stephen! PLEASE!!

And if Stephen wasnt enough entertainment for you, how about the glam! Stars like Sofía Vergara, Mandy Moore Julianne Hough, Kristin Cavallari absolutely SLAYED the red carpet! Possibly the outfit of the night though went to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown who resembled an adorable ballerina in an ankle-length dress. Between the dresses and Stephen’s jokes the 2017 Emmys were definitely an incredible night!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think was the hightlight of the 2017 Emmy Awards? Let us know!