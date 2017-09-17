The Emmys are the biggest night in television, so the biggest stars had to look their best! From Oprah getting her hair done to Allison Janney’s flawless style, celebs shared behind-the-scenes shots as they got ready for the awards show!

A person can’t just accept the most prestigious award in television without looking absolutely flawless, so of course celebs were going to go all out in preparation for the 69th Annual Emmy Awards. Before heading to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, everyone took a moment to get their hair done, nails did, and their dresses all in order.

Even the queen of television, Oprah Winfrey, 63, needed some time in the hairdresser chair, as the entertainment icon shared a shot of her getting gussied up. “Next stop doing the hair color thang! Thank you @nicolemangrumhair. Thank you Lady Clairol.” Nice. It was almost – if not even cooler – than the time-lapse video Heidi Klum, 44, shared of her hair and makeup team doing their thang to get the Project Runway star ready for the Emmys. Lea Michelle, 31, Tia Mowry, 39, Allison Janey, 57, (looking like a classic starlet) and even the host, Stephen Colbert, 53, also gave some sneak peeks as to what they’re wearing – and doing – during TV’s big night.

The question now is – will any of these looks be on the Best Dressed list? In 2016, there were so many gorgeous gowns at the event. Stars like Priyanka Chopra to Kristen Bell to Kerry Washington all looked flawless while walking the red carpet. The Quantico star was exceptionally breathtaking, as Priyanka wore a stunning Jason Wu gown. It definitely had the grace and the charm to be considered one of the best Emmy gowns of all time.

No joke – the Emmys have produced some of the most incredible outfits in awards show history. Sofia Vergara left everyone’s jaws on the floor in 2012 when she strutted her stuff in her Zuhair Murad sequined halter dress. A similarly iconic look was worn by Blake Lively in 2009, who stole the show in a plunging red gown that went all the way down in the back. Amazing!

Of course, all the preparation in the world won’t help if you happen to be wearing an ugly outfit. While Maisie Williams, Laura Carmichael and Anna Chlumsky still looked beautiful as always, the outfits they wore to the 2016…did not. It’s all a matter of taste, of course. Some may think that the Game of Thrones star floral punk and punk rock green eye shadow was award winning. Others, on the other hand, might have picked someone else as the winner of “Best Dressed.” Yikes.

Check out all the pictures above to see some of your favorite stars as they get ready for tonight. Are you hyped for the 2017 Emmy Awards, HollywoodLifers? Who are you most excited to see on the red carpet?