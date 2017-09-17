Sarah Hyland Stuns In Zac Posen At Emmys — But Suffers Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction

Sarah Hyland chose the absolute perfect gown to wear to the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. Well, almost perfect. The dress’ cutout front panel dipped just a little too low, or her undergarments rode up just a little too high, cause we saw her black Spanx peeking out from the top of her skirt!

We have to hand it to Zac Posen, who KNOWS how to make a dress worthy of the red carpet. However, he may have wanted to double check the fitting on the gown he gave Sarah Hyland, 26, to wear to the 2017 Emmy Awards. Yes, it was totally gorgeous. But, unfortunately, the orangey-red number’s cutout front panel that showed off her rockin’ abs also revealed the top of her black Spanx! Sure, the Modern Family star handled it like a champ and we couldn’t have been more in awe of her overall style! Click here to see the best-dressed on this year’s Emmys’ red carpet.

This year marks the eighth Emmys that the young starlet has attended. That’s pretty impressive, if we do say ourselves. And, of course, her hit ABC series is nominated, yet again, for best comedy. Honestly, not much was going to be able to rain on Sarah’s parade tonight. Even if she had a tiny malfunction with her 2018 Resort collection gown! Click here to see Sarah and some of the other stars with the best beauty looks on the 2017 Emmys’ red carpet!

Sarah reportedly split from her longtime boyfriend, Dominic Sherwood, just one month ago. Sarah was the one to break things off but a friend of the former couple’s says they want to remain close, according to Entertainment Tonight. We hope she has an amazing time tonight, especially flying solo at the after parties!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sarah’s little wardrobe malfunction? Was it embarrassing or did she handle it really well? Let us know below!