Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Toned Legs In Satin Blue Suit-Dress At 2017 Emmys

SO gorgeous! Reese Witherspoon knocked her Emmys style out of the park at the 2017 awards show. Rocking a sexy mini dress complete with velvet heels, the star proved she truly is the red carpet queen!

Reese Witherspoon, 41, never fails to impress on the red carpet, and clearly the 2017 Emmy Awards were no exception. The actress looked drop-dead beautiful in a short suit-dress that really looked like she was just wearing an oversized blazer sans pants — talk about sexy! Reese’s dress was in a gorgeous sapphire hue and had a satiny sheen that made it perfect for such a glam event. Even better, the color totally complimented the beauty’s signature blonde locks. Click here to see pics of the cutest couples on the Emmys’ red carpet.

We love how Reese flaunted her amazing legs with this look. After all, if you’ve got them, flaunt them! And underneath the overlap of her blazer-dress, Reese showed off a tiny bit of a lace bra, which totally upped her fierce factor. The actress completed her sassy look with on-trend velvet pumps in the same color as her dress. She also brightened up her face with orange lipstick and sparkly statement earrings. Her hair was stick-straight and styled with a middle part, making her ensemble look even more polished.

Along with her Big Little Lies co-star, Nicole Kidman, 50, Reese is nominated for an incredibly tight category tonight — best actress in a limited series. It truly is Reese’s big night though, as she’s also a presenter. Also presenting are her co-stars Nicole, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz. In fact, the five women presented as a cast, and looked completely beautiful in the process. Seems like Big Little Lies is taking over the awards show in its own way! We wish Reese the best of luck, and of course she looks fantastic for her night in the spotlight. Even if she doesn’t take home gold, she’s still one of the Emmy’s best dressed in our books!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love seeing Reese’s red carpet looks? Isn’t her style impeccable?