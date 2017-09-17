Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She’s Putting Her Wedding To Liam Hemsworth On Hold

There will be no wedding bells in the near future for Miley Cyrus. Despite getting back with Liam Hemsworth – and wearing his ring – the ‘Malibu’ singer revealed why she’s not saying ‘I Do’ anytime soon.

“I don’t envision marriage. I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” Miley Cyrus said while speaking to The Sun On Sunday newspaper (per Daily Mail). This is bad news for those fans that have been eagerly anticipating the day Miley walked down the aisle to marry Liam Hemsworth, 27. Though these two reconnected in late 2015/early 2016, and have been going strong ever since, it doesn’t seem Miley’s in a rush to get hitched.

“Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned,” she told The Sun on Sunday. “I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

Miley and Liam broke off their engagement in 2013, before reuniting around New Year’s Day in 2016. The “Malibu” singer actually sees this period apart as a good thing, telling The Sun that the break allowed her and Liam some time to figure themselves out. “It’s good for people to have that space to grow individually. Otherwise when you’re with someone from 16 until 24, you grow into the same person. We got to become individuals. I hope everything stays the same. It feels like nothing changed except we grew up a lot.”

Even though things fell apart for Miley and Liam, she had a feeling that it wasn’t the end for their romance. “I didn’t know [we’d get back together,]” she said. “I’m so crazy I have no idea. But I had something in my heart, it never felt like it was really over. We kept a great friendship really private.”

While Miley is in no rush to tie the knot with Liam, that doesn’t mean these two are on the rocks. Quite the opposite. In fact, Miley and Liam’s love life is hotter than ever, thanks to Miley’s skills in the bedroom, an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She works hard to keep their sex life hot [and] lately she’s been studying tantric sex and trying to talk Liam into learning it with her.” Wow. Though Miley and Liam won’t get married anytime soon, it sounds like they’re doing just fine.

