Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Get Married On ‘Life Of Kylie’ Finale — Sort Of

Forget Travis Scott — Kylie Jenner is committed to her BFF Jordyn Woods! The two kind of tie the knot on the new ‘Life of Kylie’ while in Peru, and hilarity ensures. But first, there’s a healthy serving of angst…

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Jordyn Woods, 19, are the best of buds, but there’s trouble in paradise on the Sept. 17 series finale of Life of Kylie when Jordyn starts to feel the pressure of being friends with someone so famous.

Jordyn has a heart-to-heart with Kris Jenner, 61, and confesses that it’s not easy to travel around and follow Kylie everywhere. Kris advises her to say no once in a while, and be wary of the co-dependency that Jordyn and Kylie have. “You have to take care of Jordyn,” Kris says. By this point, Jordyn is crying, but she knows she has to talk to Kylie about what’s going on.

\While driving around, Jordyn raises the subject. She tells Kylie that it’s hard for her to establish her own career when she’s always following Kylie around. “I feel pressured,” she says. The conversation gets pretty heated, and Kylie basically yells at Jordyn! Still, they come to an understanding, and they agree that they’ll always need each other.

To celebrate their bond, Kylie and Jordyn decide to have a “commitment ceremony.”

“So are you coming out? Are you gay?” Kris asks with a totally straight face when she finds out. Kylie says it’s not like that — it’s a “marriage for friends.” “I want people to know we’re more than [friends],” Kylie declares. “I want to be there to support her,” she adds in a confessional of her BFF.

At the ceremony, the shaman refers to the ceremony as a “marriage,” and Kris freaks out. “There’s no prenup,” she whispers, only half-joking. Fortunately, the event is “harmless.” Kylie and Jordyn say their vows, promising to laugh with and inspire each other. “I vow to take you as my best friend,” Kylie says. So sweet!

