Kevin Hart’s Ex Torrei Feels ‘Vindicated’ But Refuses To Get Involved With His Drama

Following Kevin Hart’s emotional apology to his family and the details of an alleged “sexually suggestive” tape surfacing, our insider says the comedian’s ex Torrei Hart is feeling “vindicated”!

Considering the media firestorm surrounding Kevin Hart‘s, 38, shocking apology video and the subsequent details surrounding an alleged recording of the leading man reportedly engaging in “sexually suggestive” behavior with a mystery female, it’s a safe bet he’s not enjoying his weekend. However, according to sources, Kevin’s ex-wife Torrei Hart, 39, is riding high amid the controversy! Take a look back at the funnyman and his gorgeous current wife Eniko Parrish, 33, right here!

“Life is looking good for Torrei right now,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been able to stay out of the mess surrounding Kevin and Eniko. She definitely feels a little vindicated. Karma is definitely a b*tch and it’s all unfolding right now. Especially with Eniko stirring up trouble with her comments recently. Torrei’s not going to say it right now but she was right all along. Look everyone makes mistakes so Torrei isn’t going to put gasoline on this fire. She’s focusing on her haircare business, her upcoming book and her career, which is blowing up!”

Why is she feeling “vindicated”? As we previously reported, Kevin has been very forthright about the infidelity in his first marriage that led to its demise. He even incorporated admitting to cheating in his routine for his comedy special Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain in 2012. But in August, Eniko wrote on Instagram that she felt Torrei was playing the “victim” when it came to her alleged role in the dissolution of Kevin and Torrei’s marriage. “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture,” she wrote in her post. “They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret. She knew that as well. Don’t believe the hype.”

