Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Clutches Apparent Bump At The Emmys

OMG! Jeffrey Dean Morgan couldn’t keep his hands off wife Hilarie Burton on the Emmy Awards red carpet, and it appears the couple might be expecting a second child!

Hilarie Burton, 35, might have a reason to celebrate tonight other than the 2o17 Emmy Awards. On Sunday night, September 17, Hilarie joined her handsome hubby, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, at TV’s biggest night in Los Angeles, California. But was the night really about Jeffrey and Hilarie’s reason to celebrate? Pictures of the loving couple on the red carpet appear to show that they might be pregnant with their second child! Not only is Hilarie wearing a loose-fitting dress, but her husband, Jeffrey, is gently cupping what appears to be a growing baby bump. The couple has yet to confirm or deny the news, but HollywoodLife.com has reached out to their reps to clarify.

If Hilarie is, in fact, pregnant, this will be the couple’s second child together. The pair, who are extremely private about their personal lives and relationship, already have a song together, Augustus Morgan. Hilarie and Jeffrey started dating in 2009, with Augustus being born a year later in 2010. Although they are often referred to as husband and wife, as even we wrote above, it remains clear if the couple have ever actually tied the knot. In July 2015 Jeffrey claimed that they are “not technically married” yet, but that they have every intention of becoming man and wife as soon as they have the time to do so. Hopefully they did that already, because if they really do have a second child on the way they are going to have even less time on their hands!

