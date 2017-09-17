G-Eazy’s Love Triangle — He Dumps Lana Del Ray For New Romance & Song With Halsey

G-Eazy and Lana Del Rey have officially split — but you probably already knew that based on the pics the rapper and Halsey posted of them locking lips! G-Eazy reportedly ended a messy love triangle by dumping Lana for a new fling with Halsey. And a new collaboration!

Lana Del Rey, 32, and G-Eazy, 28, are a thing of the past! The couple has officially split after several months of dating beginning in the spring. But the rapper (real name Gerald Gillum) is anything but heartbroken after the break-up, as he has already moved on with singer Halsey, 22. And he hasn’t just found a new romantic partner in the “Now Or Never” songstress, but a musical one as well! Apparently, while he originally wanted ex Lana to provide vocals with him on his track “Him And I,” he’s since decided Halsey should be in on the duet. “G-Eazy initially begged Lana to be the singer on his new song ‘Him and I’ but then they split and he changed his mind,” an insider told the Mirror. “Instead he teamed up with Halsey on the song and he’s now started dating her.”

Lana and G-Eazy first hooked up at the Coachella Music Festival back in April. “They were together for the entire weekend,” an insider told the outlet. “They barely left one ­another’s sides and looked very lovey-dovey. They were kissing and whispering in each other’s ears.” “It wasn’t just the two of them – they had come with the same group of friends,” the source said of how the former couple spent their time. “But they looked pretty hot for one another… She was dancing the whole time during Kendrick Lamar‘s ­performance and he was ­actually watching her more than the stage.” Click here to see pics of Lana.

But now it seems he only has eyes for Halsey! The two sparked romance rumors when they allegedly locked lips on stage together during a recent performance and then went Instagram official during NYFW on Sept. 10! G-Eazy first posted a pic of them making out in a bodega and then Halsey got in on the fun. Looks like the rapper is definitely happy with his new partner.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of G-Eazy’s love triangle? Should he have left Lana for Halsey? Let us know below!