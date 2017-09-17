Fergie Sizzles In Lace-Up Bodysuit After Josh Duhamel & Olivia Munn Romance Rumors Swirl

Josh Duhamel who? As reports claim he and Olivia Munn are getting ‘cozy’ together, Fergie cranked up the heat in Rio while rocking a scorching-hot corset! Now, that’s Fergalicious!

If Fergie, 42, was bothered by the latest rumor that her soon-to-be ex-husband Josh Duhamel, 42, was cozying up to his co-star Olivia Munn, 37, she certainly didn’t look like it. When the “You Already Know” singer hit the stage in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 16, per Daily Mail, she didn’t look like she had a care in the world. She did look phenomenal, rocking this lace-up corset bodysuit that flaunted all her curves, including her bodacious backside. While Fergie rose to fame singing about “My Humps,” don’t discount the booty.

This was Fergie’s first major performance since she and Josh announced their split. The couple sadly called it quits on Sept. 14 in a joint statement, saying that it was wit “absolute love and respect” that they decided to break up. It turns out, the two had separated sometime at the start of 2017, and they wanted “to keep this a private matter” as they adjusted to their new lives. After all, Fergie and Josh had been together for 13 years, and they have a 4-year-old son, Axl Jack Duhamel. Seems they needed time to get used to being single again.

Though, it seems that it didn’t take Josh long to get dive back into the single life. While filming Buddy Games, he has reportedly gotten close to his co-star, the also recently single Olivia Munn, who broke up with Aaron Rodgers, 33, in April. Olivia and Josh have been having “these cozy dinners – some with the cast, some not” while filming, sources tell The Sun. Though, if Josh and Olivia were “rebounding right into each other,” as the reports claim, it would be hella awkward, as Fergie and Olivia are really close friends!

It’s quite possible that these two are helping each out as they deal with their respective breakups. Or not? Josh reportedly moved out of his and Fergie’s home sometime in the spring, and an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he’s “back on the prowl.” He was spotted chatting up a “pretty woman” at a gym in Los Angeles in the early hours of Sept. 11, which resulted in them giving this “gorgeous” woman a hug. If Josh flirting with friends and strangers is bothering Fergie, she’s not letting it show. After all, she has a brand new album coming out, as Double Dutchess drops on Sept. 22.

