Emmys’ Worst Dressed 2017: Zoe Kravitz, Uzo Aduba & More Rock Wild Looks

While there were MANY gorgeous looks at the 2017 Emmys, not every celeb hit the mark. Check out the red carpet’s wackiest looks here and vote for the outfit that made you cringe most!

TV stars pull out all the stops to look their red-carpet best for the Emmy Awards every year. But for the 2017 show on Sept. 17, there were a few celebrities who just did NOT deliver. From rainbow feathers to TOO many sequins, we put together a photo gallery of some of the night’s most out-there ensembles, and seriously, some of them are downright wild! While we’re all for unique fashion choices, the above looks didn’t do much for their wearer and unfortunately ended up being unflattering. Click here to see pics of the cutest couples on the Emmys’ red carpet.

Zoe Kravitz, 28, is known for her bold fashion choices. But at this year’s Emmys, she may have taken her enthusiasm for whimsical clothing a BIT too far. The Big Little Lies star definitely wowed, but her dress completely distracting as it was completely covered in feathers. Not only that, but the skirt of the dress was MULTI-COLORED feathers! Pretty, but maybe a tad TOO over-the-top for the Emmys. In the end, she just ended up looking like a furry pet.

Uzo Aduba, 36, definitely looked beautiful on the red carpet, but we definitely think she could have done better with her dress choice. The shape she chose sadly did nothing for her figure, in fact, it even seemed to not fit her properly, which is why she’s on this list.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think stars’ outfits disappointed at this year’s Emmys?