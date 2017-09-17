Emmys Red Carpet 2017 Photos — Kristin Cavallari, Julianne Hough & More Stars Drop Jaws

Julianne Hough, Kristin Cavallari and more stars dressed to impress while gracing the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. From the glamorous gowns to tailored suits, there was no shortage of style!

The 2017 Emmy Awards are here! It’s the biggest night in television and also one of the biggest red carpet moments of the year, so the celebrities pulled out the stops for the special occasion on Sept. 17. Julianne Hough, Kristin Cavallari and more brought their A-game while making an appearance at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Stephen Colbert, 53, will be dishing out the humor while serving as the host for the star-studded ceremony. TV lovers can’t wait to see their favorite veterans and newbies facing off in the categories, but fans are just as excited to see their style cues for the evening. The ladies slayed in their high-fashion gowns, but the guys gave them a run for their money! See pics of the red carpet looks, right here!

We couldn’t keep our eyes off of Kristen, from the moment she walked on the scene. With her glamorous dress and flawlessly styled hair, she oozed sophistication while posing for pictures. It’s all about accessories, and Giuliana Rancic proved that with her dainty jewelry for the award show. Rocking a black gown, the star commanded the carpet while striking a pose and looking fierce as possible. Sterling K Brown was no slouch in the style department either, with his perfectly tailored suit and ‘do, sending hearts racing while showing off his mega-watt smile. Are you getting major fashion inspo too? Last year’s Emmys brought out some of the best looks we’ve ever seen, but this year they upped the bar again!

Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Alec Baldwin, Anna Faris, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Biel are just a few of the epic presenters set to take the stage. The competition is steep in 2017, but fan-favorite show Game of Thrones ineligible this year due to its summer start date, so it may give others an edge! HBO’s Westworld tied with NBC’s Saturday Night Live for the most nominations — earning a whopping 22. Of course, the stars wanted to make a great impression in their sexiest and most stylish ensembles ever.

HollywoodLifers, who rocked your favorite look of the night?