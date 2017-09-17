Milo Ventimiglia & More Hunks Grace The Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Ladies and gentlemen, you might want to take a seat before flipping through these pics. The hunks of Hollywood came out for the 2017 Emmys and we can’t stop swooning!

Black, white and blue tuxedos swarmed the red carpet as Hollywood hunks arrived at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, in Los Angeles, California. The handsome fellas proved that when it comes to red carpet fashion, it’s not always about the women. From the handsome male cast members of This Is Us and Modern Family, to television veterans and up and coming child stars, the mens fashion was seriously on point! We also love that so many of Hollywood’s hunks took a unique approach to the tuxedo, though we are definitely not complaining about those that kept things classic! So here we go: lets take a look at the hunks of the Emmys!

Someone who took their tux to another level is This Is Us star, Chris Sullivan. The actor seriously snazzed up the typical three-piece ensemble by adding a purple bowtie, a cane, large top hot and metallic shoes. Yes, that’s right — metallic shoes. Chris stood out by looking extremely handsome for the Emmy Awards, and it didn’t hurt that he had his gorgeous wife, Rachel Reichard, by his side. Speaking of handsome This Is Us stars, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown also dressed to impress for the evening. Ron Cephas Jones also went for a more unique look, rocking a white jacket over his tuxedo and leaving his bowtie untied. So stylish!

Television’s children also looked amazing for the night. Modern Family‘s Nolan Gould, 18, and his co-star, Jeremy Maguire, 6, each hit the carpet solo. Nolan looked very mature in a deep blue, fitted tuxedo with his naturally curly hair slicked back. Jeremy also rocked a tiny little tuxedo, but he added a bright blue cape so he looked like a superhero as he posed for pics. Too cute! Speaking of Modern Family stars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, looked stunning on the carpet together. We love that Justin went for a classic black tux, while Jesse added some nice contrast in an emerald green tux. Handsome is an understatement!

You have to check out ALL of the hunky looks in our gallery! Notable looks include RuPaul, Brad Goreski, the boys from Stranger Things, Brandon Flynn, Titus Burgess and so many more.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Which one of these sexy hunks is YOUR fave? Comment below, let us know!