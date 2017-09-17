Emmy Awards Best Moments — See The Show’s Highlights

The 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 were just epic, and we’ve rounded up all of the highlights…including multiple scathing Donald Trump disses! Here’s what went down during the biggest night in television.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were quite entertaining this year, and dare we say the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA was even…lit? With Millie Bobby Brown, Mandy Moore, Ariel Winter, Priyanka Chopra and more all under one roof, there’s no way the night was going to be anything short of amazing! Here’s a look at the best moments that happened during the award ceremony — and don’t forget to click through the gallery for the photographic evidence!

Let’s start with Stephen Colbert bringing out former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his Emmys monologue. In case you missed it, literally no one in the audience could deal, including Melissa McCarthy, whose face was simply priceless. Kevin Spacey, Sarah Hyland and Anna Chlumsky also looked hysterical, and we can’t blame them.

Then there was that epic 9 to 5 reunion, during which Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin slammed Donald Trump as a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.” (You really need to see the video.) Oh, and they presented an award, too. Whatever.

We also can’t forget how our beloved host got naked and bared his butt in a hilarious Westworld skit. Finally, Donald Glover announced that he’s expecting his 2nd child! Check out the gallery above to see pics of everything that happened, and view the list of winners here! Kate McKinnon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Donald Glover, Alec Baldwin and more took home the coveted award tonight, and we wish them all congrats.

