Emmys Best Dressed — Julianne Hough, Heidi Klum, Ariel Winter & More

Held live from Los Angeles, Calif, the Emmy Awards showcased the best of TV on Sept. 17. Click below to see the most gorgeous gowns on the carpet!

It’s the biggest night in television and we loved seeing the biggest stars walking down the red carpet! DWTS judge Julianne Hough was one of the first to arrive and looked gorgeous in a black and floral ball gown by Marchesa. The off-the-shoulder neckline showcased her toned arms and her cute and flirty ponytail. Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky looked wonderful in a form-fitting sequin gown. She looked like a mermaid princess!

Heidi Klum looked amazing, as usual. She just stunned at the VMAs in August wearing a cleavage-baring dress by Dundas, and this Emmys dress was just as sexy! Lea Michele looked gorgeous as well. Her hair was done by Sarah Potempa, who used her amazing tool The Beachwaver, which we are obsessed with!

Felicity Huffman wore a magnificent light blue gown that fit her like a glove. The intricate lace detailing was amazing! She is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for American Crime. Modern Family gals Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter showed off their unique personalities with their gown choices. Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman looked great — we are rooting for them to win — that show was everything.

Shailene Woodley, Tia Mowry, Elizabeth Moss, Oprah and more are set to hit the carpet — we can’t wait to see them all! Click into the gallery above to see all of the best fashion from the Emmy Awards!

HollywoodLifers, who was best dressed at the Emmys?