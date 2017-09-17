Elisabeth Moss is now an Emmy winner! During her acceptance speech for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ she thanked her mom and called her a ‘f**king badass.’ Watch the epic moment!

Elisabeth Moss, 35, has the most epic Emmys speech, that’s for sure! The Handmaid’s Tale star won her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and was in total shock when she stepped up to the stage. She thanked her mother, Linda, and called her “brave and strong and smart.” Elisabeth said her mother taught her that “you can be kind and a f**king badass.” Those last words were bleeped out! Whoa! Talk about an amazing shoutout! Elisabeth also sweetly thanked her brother, Derek, whom she called her best friend.

This is Elisabeth’s very first win at the Emmys. She earned her first Emmy nomination in 2009 for her role as Peggy Olson on Mad Men. She was nominated in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015. It’s about time she took home the gold! This year, she was up against Viola Davis, 52, Robin Wright, 51, Keri Russell, 41, Claire Foy, 33, and Evan Rachel Wood, 30. Her incredible and moving performance in The Handmaid’s Tale made her a lock to win the Emmy this year. Congrats again to Elisabeth!

Elisabeth wore a gorgeous pale pink gown by Prabal Gurung to the Emmys. She kept her makeup soft and sweet. She looked like a princess. This has been the year of Elisabeth Moss, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The Handmaid’s Tale had one incredible night at the Emmys. In addition to Elisabeth’s win, the show also took home Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, and Outstanding Production Design.

