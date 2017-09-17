Charlamagne Slams Taylor Swift’s New Music As ‘Too Robotic & Poppy’ — Loves Cardi B Instead

She makes money move! Charlamagne tha God revealed why he thinks Cardi B should top the Billboard 100 list on Sept. 16, while shading Taylor Swift in the process. The host really wants T-Swift to step up her game!

Charlamagne tha God, 37, always keeps it refreshingly real. The Breakfast Club host revealed exactly why he’s rooting for Cardi B, 24, to dethrone Taylor Swift, 27, on the Billboard Hot 100 list. When asked for his opinion, Charlamagne didn’t hold back. “Cardi can absolutely do it,” the host said at LAX on Sept. 16, explaining why it would be a huge deal to TMZ. “The coaches just have to rally behind her, you know what I’m saying. They got to understand it’s history if she gets number 1 because she’ll be the first female rapper to hit number one on the Billboard 100 without a feature…since Lauryn Hill 23 years ago. That’s history in the making. Taylor Swift – she gets number one’s all the time. She’ll be fine, I’m sure she’s got a few more on this album, so let Cardi get this one. Cardi for the culture!” See pics of Cardi B, right here.

The host gave credit to Taylor for achieving all the success she has thus far, but shaded the singer for not surpassing expectations with her latest release. “I’m not really a fan of this new record, but I’m not going to sit here and front like there’s no Taylor Swift records I don’t like,” Charlamagne explained. “‘Shake It Up’ was fire. That first [new] single, it’s too poppy, it’s too robotic, too early 2000’s pop records. I feel like she should be taking more chances at this point in her career. She’s Taylor Swift. She’s a superstar. She doesn’t gotta keep making the same old cliché, robotic, pop-sounding records.”

Cardi’s smash hit “Bodak Yellow” has been topping the charts and she’s even acquired A-list fans like Beyoncé, 36, Rihanna, 29, and Demi Lovato, 25, who can literally rap every word from the top of her head. Charlamagne explained why it would be a milestone for all of us if the former Love & Hip Hop star took the top spot. “I don’t know if it will help the culture, but it will definitely inspire the culture, you know what I’m saying,” he said. “I’m all for people winning. I like to see people win, especially people like Cardi B, who I’ve watched from the beginning go from social media to where she is now. I think it will be a good win for the culture if Cardi B becomes number one.”

