Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Sneak Out Of Dinner Date Amid ‘Hook-Up’ Rumors

Try as she might, Kendall Jenner can’t hide her love for Blake Griffin! The supermodel was spotted trying to sneak out of a dinner date with her alleged new beau. The pair is rumored to be getting intimate and this attempt to hide is too cute!

Kendall Jenner, 21, has been seen with her alleged boyfriend Blake Griffin, 28, yet again. Only this time the pair were doing their absolute best to stay away from prying eyes! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the NBA player were caught leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, last night, Sept. 16, after an apparent intimate dinner date. Kendall was first seen hightailing it out of the celebrity hotspot’s back door with a friend who was grinning while they made their escape. However, once Kendall was in her car her friend swapped seats with Kendall’s alleged beau!

Kendall did her best to hide from fans and paps by wearing an pale green hoodie, which she pulled up over her head. On top of that she wore a huge golden suit jacket. This girl was NOT messing around. Normally Kendall is not this shy and pretty much doesn’t care what people see of her life (hello, reality TV star) but in this case she and the Los Angeles Clippers star (who also pulled a hoodie over his head) both put up their hands to try and cover their faces while giggling. Clearly, the jig was up, but they kept hiding the best they could! Click here to see some of Kendall’s sexiest pics ever!

The pair have been fueling “hook up” rumors by stepping out together six nights in a row at the start of September. And that was just a handful of their dates! They were recently spotted on a romantic date night at popular Italian eatery Carbone in Manhattan while Kendall was strutting her stuff on the runway at New York Fashion Week. It’s hard to tell where things are really headed with these two, but we love watching them while trying to figure it out!

