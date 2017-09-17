Keith Urban Cries As Nicole Kidman Wins Her First Emmy For Big Little Lies Role

So sweet! Keith Urban was brought to tears as he shared a romantic kiss with his gorgeous wife Nicole Kidman when she won her first Emmy award. Keep reading to see the heartwarming exchange.

Keith Urban may be the most loving husband in Hollywood and as his talented wife Nicole Kidman won her first ever Emmy award, tears flowed for Keith as he helped Nicole up the stairs to accept her award. The country music superstar gave his Australian wife a tender kiss as her name was announced to receive the Emmy award for her role as Celeste Wright in HBO’s Big Little Lies. It was a passionate and real moment during an awards show packed with drama, comedy, politics and amazing stars.

The 2017 Emmys Award show, on Sept. 17th, hosted by Stephen Colbert at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was a night full of the biggest names on television. Nicole and Keith were not the only happy couples at the big show. William H. Macy was accompanied by his graceful wife Felicity Huffman and Michelle Pfeiffer was accompanied by her hunky husband David E. Kelley too. Nicole’s Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon, was equally overwhelmed with all the feels as her friend’s name was announced. Check out the raw emotion:





Then there was the stunning couple Alec Baldwin and his elegant wife Hilaria Baldwin. Alec spent the night doing what he does best, mocking President Trump. Alec’s jokes were a few of the many jabs the president took during a very politically charged awards show. During a night when celebrities were driven to wear blue ribbons on their formal gowns to show support for the ACLU, it was nice to see Keith and Nicole share a moment of pure love. Check out the amazing moment between the power couple:

