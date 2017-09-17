Ariel Winter Flashes Major Leg In Sexy Dress With Thigh-High Slits At 2017 Emmy Awards

Hot to trot! Ariel Winter came to slay at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, rocking a smoldering gown with thigh-high slits for the special occasion. She turned heads while showing off her gams on the red carpet!

Ariel Winter, 19, is officially one of the fiercest fashionistas. The Modern Family actress brought her A-game while gracing the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She looked absolutely breathtaking while posing for the cameras, rocking a beaded black gown with thigh-high slits and a low back. Ariel showed off her perfectly polished toes in chic open-toe pumps, which put her toned legs on full display! With her slicked back hairstyle and bright, metallic hued makeup, Ariel proved she’s every bit the trend setter when it comes to award shows. She kept it simple with a sparkling ring and dainty earrings.

“I was just looking for something different. I loved it and thought it was a beautiful dress,” Ariel told PEOPLE, while striking a pose on the red carpet. “I usually do cleavage and not legs so I decided to switch it up!” It’s certainly going to be a night of epic proportions for Ariel, especially since Modern Family is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. The hit show will be facing some tough competition, since it’s up against notable contenders like Atlanta, Black-ish, Master of None, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Veep. Ariel definitely dressed to impress for the momentous occasion, while making an appearance at the star-studded event hours after enjoying a date night with her longtime beau Levi Meaden, 30.

Celebrity Hair Stylist, Charles Dujic, helped create Ariel’s stunning look for the award show, by using Marc Anthony True Professional Volumizing Beach Waves Texture Cream on her roots. Charles also used Marc Anthony True Professional Grow Long Leave In on the ends of her hair to create a shiny and silky finish. Talk about an incredible idea! Once he had the desired look, Charles opted for Professional Hydrating Coconut Oil & She Butter Volume Hairspray, but made sure to brush out the bottom of Ariel’s locks. We have to hand it to him, she looks perfect!

Several of the biggest celebs also came to slay in their Sunday’s best. Ariel’s co-star Sofía Vergara was radiant in her white gown, completing her look with a teased ponytail and colorful earrings. Anna Faris even made her first official red carpet appearance since announcing her split, wowing in a mauve gown with a plunging neckline. Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown also was the definition of a princess while gracing the carpet, channeling her inner ballerina while making a fashion statement. Everyone looked amazing, but Ariel definitely gave them all a run for their money!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Ariel’s gown at the Emmys? Tell us, below!