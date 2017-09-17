Alec Baldwin Wins Emmy & Disses Orange Donald Trump — He’s ‘ Birth Control’

Well, Donald Trump finally got his Emmy… kind of. In Alec Baldwin’s excellent Emmys acceptance speech, the Trump impersonator slammed the president, calling his orange hair the ‘best birth control!’

There was no question that the Supporting Actor, Comedy prize at the Emmys was going to no one other than Alec Baldwin for his Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonation. “At long last, here, Mr. President, is your Emmy,” Alec started off his hysterical acceptance speech, referring to Trump’s two nominations and zero wins for The Apprentice.

Alec went on to thank his stunning wife, Hilaria Baldwin. He told the roaring crowd that the couple had three kids in three years, but noted they had not gotten pregnant again since he started playing Trump, joking his orange wig is a form of birth control. Burn! Joking aside, Alec finished his speech on a touching note, saying, “When you die, you do not remember a bill passed by Congress, or a Supreme Court decision. You remember a song, or a line from a movie, a painting or a poem.” He continued, “What we do is important. To all of you out there in motion pictures and television, don’t stop doing what you’re doing, the audience is counting on you.”

The Emmys were very politically-focused this evening, with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reuniting with their 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton to call out the president, saying they “still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, lying, egotistical bigot.” We were all here for it. Host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but refer Trump in his opening monologue and take at 45 jabs throughout the show. The most amazing, memorable moment of the night was when Sean Spicer came out to announce, from his podium, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period! Both in person and around the world!” While Trump may be the worst, he sure gives TV writers a lot of great content!

