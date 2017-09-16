Will Jon Snow Have To Kill Daenarys To Save The World? Shocking New ‘GoT’ Theory Surfaces

Oh no! Could Jon Snow be forced to kill Daenerys Targaryen in order to save Westeros in the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’?! This new fan theory makes a convincing case!

Dying to know just how Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are going to save their people from the onslaught of White Walkers marching south on Game of Thrones? You are definitely not alone! But what if defeating the Night King will require one of them to die? Worse still, what if Jon has to kill Dany in order to prevent the end of their world?! Unthinkable, right? Especially considering their romance just started blossoming as Season 7 drew to a close! However, according to a new extremely thorough fan theory that’s circulating online, this might be the elusive conclusion we’re waiting for. Check out images of Season 7 right here!

According to a Reddit essay by a user named Saravian, the Long Night ended with a truce of sorts. Azor Ahai, a legendary figure among fire worshippers, ended the conflict by thrusting his sword Lightbringer into his own wife Nissa Nissa. She then became an Other and ruled by his side, restoring order between the living and the dead. Saravian believes that Jon and Dany will do the same, meaning the Mother of Dragons must die in order for them to prevail. Confused? Let’s back up and try this again!

We know from the visions in the House of the Undying that Dany and Jon are going to be married. And the, ahem, consummation of their love in Season 7 has just about everyone convinced they will have a child together. However, George R. R. Martin, 68, has long said the ending of epic series would be “bittersweet.” Meaning that, for the heroes of this tale to succeed someone important and beloved has to die. While snatching a Whiter Walker as proof for Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) and Jon discuss why he was brought back from the dead by the Lord of Light. Could this be it? There’s a mountain of evidence that backs up this theory, making it all the more troubling! Say it ain’t so!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU Think of this wild theory? Does it hold water? Let us know below!