Barcelona Vs. Getafe CF Live Stream: Watch The Exciting La Liga Match Online

After getting a little payback in the Champions League, Barcelona turns its sights on La Liga. Lionel Messi and crew take on Getafe CF on Sept. 16 at 10:15 AM ET, so watch to see what happens.

Barcelona is riding a wave of momentum, having scored a little bit of revenge on Juventus in the opening match of the 2017-18 Champions League. Plus, the Blaugrana remains perfect after the first three games of this La Liga season. The Catalans look to keep their streak going when they meet the recently promoted Getafe Club de Futbol (aka Getafe CF) at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sept. 16. Soccer fans better tune in to see every thrilling kick, block and gooooaaaaal!

It was Juve who eliminated Barcelona from the 2016-17 Champions League quarterfinals, stopping Lionel Messi, 30, in his tracks. The Italian squad advanced on an aggregate score of 3-0, which was shocking since Barca had pulled off their amazing comeback over Paris Saint-Germain. Since then, Neymar, 25, decided that “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em,” and joined PSG, leaving many thinking Barcelona was done. Well, Messi proved that as so long as he’s rocking the blue and the red, Barcelona is never done.

Lionel scored the brace in the Sept. 12 match, finding the back of the net at minute 45 and 69. He even set up the goal for Ivan Rakitic, 29. “If you give him space he’s unstoppable,” Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said after the 3-0 loss to Barca, according to ESPN FC. “If we don’t give him any space then we can limit what he can do.” Can Messi keep the pace up, and will the rest of his team step-up? The newly acquired Ousmane Dembele, 20, struggled during the match, before Sergi Roberto, 25, replaced him at the 71st minute, per the Express.

This match against Getafe will be a great chance for Ousmane to work out the kinks. The Azulones are back in La Liga after spending one season Spain’s Segunda Division. They managed to play Athletic Bilbao to a 0-0 draw at the start of the season, before falling 1-0 to Sevilla. Thankfully, Getafe found their first win of the season by defeating their rivals, Leganes.

