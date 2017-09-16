TI & Wendy Williams’ War — His Plans To Write An Epic Takedown Song About Her

Things just went from bad to worse! Word has it T.I. is putting together a diss track for his nemesis Wendy Williams! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Hoping that T.I., 36, and Wendy Williams, 53, are going to bury the hatchet soon? Keep dreaming! Their bitter feud just keeps going from bad to worse! And now, according to our source, the rapper is planning something special for the daytime queen for take shots at him and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42! Head here for pics of this on-again, off-again couple!

“Tip is not done with Wendy Williams, not even close,” a hip-hop insider reveals to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s tired of her BS. It’s not just about her dragging him and Tiny. It’s about the way she’s always got something negative to say. Tip’s sad for her that she still hasn’t learned. But he’s going to teach her. He’s going to follow in the footsteps of Tupac [Shakur] and write a take-down song about Wendy, it’s going to be epic. She stepped way out of line trying to battle with him because she will lose.”

All this animus began when Wendy decided to comment on the “tough times” that T.I. and Tiny are facing, which is a not-so-subtle jab at his relationship with Bernice Burgos, 37. But the music mogul didn’t take the shady comments lying down! He called her “malicious & vindictive” in a length Instagram post paired with some bikini pics of Wendy. But that’s not where it ended, oh no! Of course, Wendy decided to fire back, this time taking aim at Tiny! Responding to a dig about her booty, she stated, “I wanted to say ‘I could buy one like your wife and so many people have done.’ I could buy one any day.” Wow! Until the next batch of shadiness!

