Serena Williams Daughter Alexis Rocks ‘I’m Smart & Strong Like My Mama’ Onesie In Sweet Pic

She got it from her mama! Alexis Ohanian may have her daddy’s name, but she totally takes after her mother Serena Williams! The newborn wore a sweet onesie as a tribute to the legend and it’s too cute! See it here!

Serena Williams, 35, baby girl may be a newborn, but she already knows how powerful her mama is. The tennis star showed off her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian (who is named after her father, Serena’s fiance, Alexis Ohanian, 34,), on Instagram for the second time on Sept. 15 with a sweet pic of her wearing a onesie that was a total tribute to Serena. In the shot, Alexis is wearing an outfit that reads, “Smart and Strong, like my Mama.” OMG, how cute is that? If that wasn’t enough to make you freak, Serena captioned the pic, “Biceps 💪🏾.” Hey, Alexis already has guns and she’s showing them off!

Serena gave birth a couple weeks ago, but she held off on revealing her first child to the world until Sept. 13. Of course, it was totally worth the wait to see the first shot of Alexis all snuggled up on her mama’s chest. Serena and Alexis (her fiance, not baby!) teased fans about the soon-to-come pic of the baby just the day before when she shared the first selfie of the couple since she gave birth. The tennis pro and co-founder of Reddit looked so happy in the shot and she was positively glowing. “… but are you ready?” Serena captioned the Instagram pic, clearly teasing fans about the upcoming reveal of Alexis!

The tiny baby’s reputation proceeded her even before she was born, so naturally her new Instagram page already has over 21,000 followers. We can’t wait to keep following her and see what adorable pics Serena posts of Alexis next! Click here to see adorable pics from the ’50s-themed baby shower Serena had when she was pregnant with Alexis!

