Rosie O’Donell Fires Back After Critics Claim She Caused Michelle Rounds’s Suicide

Unbelievable. As Rosie O’Donnell publicly mourned the death of her ex-wife, someone accused her of causing Michelle Rounds’s apparent suicide! Rosie quickly clapped back and shut down this troll.

When the news broke that Michelle Rounds, 47, the ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, 55 had died from an apparent suicide, the former co-host of The View shared a link to a story on The Mighty entitled “27 Confessions of People Living With a Mental Illness.” Since Rosie brought up how “mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families” in her statement about Michelle’s death, this Tweet was obviously about her ex-wife. In a case of “now’s not the time,” a Twitter user responded to this tweet by accusing Rosie of driving Michelle to kill herself.

“Was it mental illness or [a] broken heart,” the user @Tamnum said. “She wasn’t allowed to see the child you shares. Time for some introspection, Rosie.” This troll was talking about Dakota O’Donnell, the baby Rosie and Michelle adopted in 2013. Custody of Dakota was at the heart of Rosie and Michelle’s bitter divorce battle in 2015, and Rosie quickly silenced this baseless accusation. “She gave up her custodial rights,” Rosie tweeted, in what may have been the politest response to one of the rudest tweets in a while.

she gave up her custodial rights — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 16, 2017

Twitter is a horrible place and before @Tamnum could be dragged any harder for her comments that literally accused Rosie of driving her ex to suicide, she made her profile private. Smart. FYI, Michelle did request sole custody of Dakota in April 2015, but by October 2016, the two had settled on a divorce agreement. “There’s peace in the Middle East,” Rosie said after a three-hour court appearance, per Page Six. “It’s done. We’ve settled. We’re both very happy about the outcome.” The divorce was finalized in March 2016.

Before anyone else accuses Rosie of being behind Michelle’s death, remember she reportedly saved Michelle’s life in 2015. Michelle was hospitalized that year after an apparent overdose, with reports claiming it was a suicide attempt. Rosie reportedly got in touch with her wife and kept her talking on the phone as paramedics arrived. Rosie also went to see her then estranged-wife in the hospital and reportedly helped her out in the weeks after this alleged attempt. So, when someone next comes for Rosie, they better make sure to have all the facts straight.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Michelle’s family and friends during this heartbreaking time.