Lady Gaga Sends Love To Selena Gomez As They Both Struggle With Health: You’re A ‘Warrior Princess’

So sweet! Lady Gaga just showed her support for Selena Gomez in the most touching way as she battles fibromyalgia! Here’s what she said!

Since Selena Gomez, 25, revealed that she had to undergo a kidney transplant over the summer due to lupus, she has been flooded with words of support from other celebs! Her pal Katy Perry, 32, offered her fellow songstress encouragement, writing “Love your heart and authenticity” on Sept. 15. Now, Lady Gaga, 31, is showing the “Fetish” singer how much she admires her as well! Warm fuzzies all over the place! Head here for all the pics of Selena you can handle!

“Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration,” the Gaga wrote to Sel. OMG! How thoughtful! This news comes just one day after news broke that Gaga was hospitalized due to “severe pain” related to her fibromyalgia diagnosis. Pop singers need to stick together during these difficult times! Who knows why Selena decided to keep her kidney transplant a secret, but now that the cat is out of the bag, everyone and their mom is coming out to show their support.

But, as we previously reported, no one has come close to the kind of love and encouragement that her BF The Weeknd, 27, has shown Selena during this ordeal. “The Weeknd has done everything right and then some,” a source close to Selena previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When she got really sick they hadn’t even been together that long, like less than six months. He was in the middle of his tour, he could have easily pulled away and blamed it on work. But it was the opposite, he stepped up to the plate and was solid as a rock.” Aw! So sweet!

Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration. 🙏 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2017

