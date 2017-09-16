Kylie Jenner’s Lip Transformation: 19 Pics Of Her Drastically Changing Pout Over The Last 10 Years

Kylie Jenner’s lips have made quite the transformation over the years. She’s known for her signature plumped-up lips, but they weren’t always that luscious. Let’s take a trip down memory lane!

Kylie Jenner, 20, hasn’t always had such big lips, if you can believe it. During her early teen years, Kylie had much thinner lips. As Kylie revealed on Life of Kylie, her insecurity over her small lips blew up when one of the first guys she kissed criticized her pout. “I was 15 and I was really insecure about my lips,” Kylie said in episode. “I had really small lips. It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you were going to be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’”

Around 2013, Kylie started to experiment with lipliner and lipstick. She began overdrawing her lips to achieve a fuller-looking pout. Rumors began circulating that she had gotten lip injections, but she was still under 18. Kylie’s lips continued to get bigger and bigger. Kylie denied that she had gotten lip fillers for a long time. It wasn’t until a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Kylie made her big confession. “I have temporary lip fillers,” Kylie said. “It’s an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do.”

Since then, Kylie has grown more confident with her lips. In addition to lip fillers, Kylie began overlining her filled lips for an even plumper pout. Her fuller lips have become her signature look. She launched her famous lip kits in 2015, and she’s taken over the beauty world. With her lip kits, her fans are always trying to achieve a Kylie-esque pout. How will Kylie’s lips look in another 10 years? Time will tell!

