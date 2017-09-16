Kevin Hart has just issued a mysterious apology online! He is expecting an alleged sex tape to surface soon?! Here’s what we know.

It appears this apology video just dropped because Kevin refused to be extorted by someone in possession of an alleged sex tape. According to The Blast, someone has approached the actor attempted to get cash for the alleged evidence. “Someone tried to set up Kevin in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation,” they shared in a statement from the comedian’s people. Absolutely devastating.

The video contains footage of Kevin surrounded by several women, according to The Blast. Then, the video cuts to a bedroom in which a squeaky bed is audible, however there’s no visual proof that the second part involves the comedian at all. Nevertheless the implication of infidelity is clear. However, TMZ is reporting that a woman has come forward demanding money from Kevin after she and the movie star were allegedly videotaped doing something “sexually suggestive.”

HollywoodLifers, are you as shocked by this apology video as we are? Let us know below.