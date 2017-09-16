That was fast! Just one day after news broke that Fergie and Josh Duhamel are separating, rumors are swirling that the leading man is getting close with his co-star Olivia Munn! Here’s the latest!

As we continue to attempt to make sense of Josh Duhamel, 44, and Fergie‘s, 42, announcement that they have decided to separate after 8 years of marriage, new reports are surfacing that the leading man has already found someone new! According to The Sun, Josh has been getting pretty comfy with his co-star on his new movie. So, who is the actress in question? Why, Olivia Munn, 37! Take a look back at Josh and Fergie romance in pictures right here.

While filming The Buddy Games, which Josh also wrote and is directing, he’s reportedly enjoyed some private dinners with Olivia! “Josh moved out of the family home when he and Fergie separated last spring, and headed to Canada to film with Olivia,” says their source. “Olivia was newly single and playing his wife in the movie, and there was a lot of talk about them on the set. They’d have these cozy dinners – some with the cast, some not – and the rumors started that they rebounded right into each other. The weird thing is, Fergie is friends with her too. So if Josh and Olivia do get together, it will be awkward.” Super awkward!

As we previously reported, Josh was also spotted getting flirty with a mysterious woman at the gym just days before news broke that he and Fergie were ending things! “Josh is back on the prowl for hot chicks,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Josh was at a Equinox in West Los Angeles early Monday morning, working out, happy and flirting with a special, pretty woman at the gym. The woman was walking by Josh and stopped when she noticed him lifting weights. She said hello as Josh stopped in the middle of his workout to chat up the gorgeous, younger Fergie-lookalike.” Poor Fergie.

