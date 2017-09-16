Jennifer Lawrence’s New Wardrobe Malfunction: Tears Hole In Her Dress On Seth Meyers

This is just SO J-Law! Jennifer Lawrence told Seth Meyers a wild tale about getting into a bar fight and ended up tearing a hole in her dress in the process. We’ve got the hilarious video.

Jennifer Lawrence is absolutely the best late night show guest ever, with all of the crazy stories she has to tell. The 27-year-old actress stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Sept. 14 and told a hilarious tale about how she got into a drunken bar fight while filming her spy thriller Red Sparrow in Budapest, Hungary. She was so animated about it that she began wildly swinging her arms around at one point and ripped a huge hole in the right armpit of her tight Alexander Wang dress! The long-sleeved mini-dress featured a nude sheer under layer with black spiderweb-like fabric over it and split so darn easily.

The hole was actually briefly visible earlier in their wine-soaked interview — yes, Jen and Seth pounded back Cabernet — but it grew much larger with her bar fight story. J-Law revealed how she was out drinking with a bunch of pals in Budapest during a “beer night” where she admitted she was pretty hammered. She revealed that a guy came over and wanted a selfie with her, but she declined. He kept on persisting, and eventually Jen and her friends just asked him to go away, to which he told them “Well f**k you.” See pics of Jennifer’s mother! press tour outfits, here.

That set her off like a firework! Jen joked that, “Something in me just snapped. It couldn’t have been the alcohol” and in a super low and angry voice said “Did you just say ‘f**k you’ to me? Did you just say ‘f**k you’ to me?” repeating herself. Then she said she grabbed him and started dousing him with beers from across her bar table. While she was swinging her arms around to demonstrate, the hole under her right arm continued to grow as the fabric got stretched. She said she only stopped her alcohol assault when her friend came up from behind and grabbed her, telling her “Don’t waste beer. Don’t waste beer,” and that made her instantly relax and calm down. Oh man, no one can spin a story like Jennifer and end up having a wardrobe malfunction because of it!

HollywoodLifers, Jen’s new movie mother! comes out Sept. 15, are you stoked to go see it?